Sinkhole forces Winnipeg intersection to close

WINNIPEG -

A large sinkhole prompted police to shut down a busy intersection in Winnipeg’s north end Wednesday night.

Police told CTV News a patrol officer driving in the area of Inkster Boulevard and Salter Street noticed the sinkhole in the middle of the intersection around 10:30 p.m.

Officers blocked off the intersection to traffic and there was no estimate Wednesday night of when it could be reopened.

Police said there were no reports of the sinkhole harming people or vehicles.

It was unclear what caused the road to cave in and when it would be fixed.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg told CTV News more information would be provided Thursday.