

CTV Winnipeg





All northbound lanes on McPhillips Street at Lelia Avenue will be closed as crews continue repairing the street after a sinkhole was reported on Tuesday.

Vehicles traveling along northbound lanes of McPhillips Street will have to either turn east or west onto Leila Avenue to get around the closure.

The median northbound lane on McPhillips is expected to be open Friday evening. All other lanes are scheduled to reopen Monday morning.