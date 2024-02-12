WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Sinkhole shuts down Elmwood street for ‘foreseeable future’

Elmwood commuters may have to find a new route after a sinkhole opened up on a roadway in the area.

Winnipeg police posted on X about the cavernous chasm on Monday afternoon.

Officials say Union Avenue East is closed in both directions between Grey Street and Chalmers Avenue East ‘for the foreseeable future.’

The public is asked to use alternate routes.

 

