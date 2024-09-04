Six bear cubs, mom, spotted exploring tree on Manitoba property
Betty Matchizen was left counting black bears as she drove by her farm yard in Thalberg, Man.
She said she pulled over on the side of the road on the weekend after seeing six black bear cubs and their mom hanging around an oak tree on the property.
"It's quite amazing," she said.
Seeing black bears is pretty common for Matchizen, but not this many at once, noting she sees around six to eight bears a year.
"Usually I've only seen three (together) before."
The bears were very alert she said and were trying to get down from the tree when she was there.
She's been keeping an eye on things to see if they will return, but no luck yet. She thinks it might be possible that they found the cornfield nearby.
"I'm assuming they will be back, unless they found the cornfield. Then they may not be," she laughed.
She isn't 100 per cent sure if all the cubs are from the mom or if she adopted some of them, but if they are all siblings, she thinks it could be a record.
"Somebody had mentioned to me that it could be a record for Manitoba."
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to the province for details but was told it doesn't track that information for bears.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
Officials identify 14-year-old student as suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead
The gunman who opened fire inside Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., is a 14-year-old male, Georgia officials confirmed Wednesday.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for third consecutive time
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
Health Canada orders provinces to destroy old COVID-19 vaccines amid wait for new batch
Ontario has been directed to withdraw and destroy all remaining supplies of last year's COVID-19 vaccines while it awaits delivery of an updated shot, which is only expected to arrive in October, the health ministry confirms.
The Liberal-NDP deal is dead. What did it accomplish?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh revealed Wednesday that he's 'ripped up' the supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals. Here's a look at everything the deal accomplished — and what's been left unfinished.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
Cyclist struck by car during Winnipeg protest
A car struck a cyclist during a demonstration at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.
