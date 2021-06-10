WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's public health officials say six more Manitobans have died with COVID-19 – the majority linked to variants of concern or COVID-19 outbreaks.

The deaths include a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, and a Winnipeg man in his 70s, both linked to the B.1.1.7. variant of concern.

The death of a man in his 60s from the Southern Health region has been linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

The death of a Winnipeg woman in her 80s has been linked to the B.1.1.7. variant and an outbreak at the Beacon Hill Lodge Personal Care Home.

A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region died with COVID-19. Her death is linked to an outbreak at Carman Memorial Hospital.

The province also reported the death of a Winnipeg man in his 70s.

These deaths bring the total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba to 1,087.

The province also reported 251 cases on Thursday, and a five-day test positivity rate to 11.1 per cent.

There were 142 cases reported in the Winnipeg region, which had a five-day test positivity rate of 11.6 per cent. The region has a total of 2,533 active cases.

The other cases reported on Thursday include:

41 cases in the Northern health region, which has 247 active cases;

35 cases in the Southern Health region, which has 324 active cases:

17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 237 active cases: and

16 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 259 active cases.

The new cases bring the total to 53,650 cases, including 3,600 active cases and 48,963 recoveries. Four cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

The province said two more COVID-19 ICU patients were taken to Ontario hospitals in London and Thunder Bay on Wednesday.

In total, 30 Manitoba patients are receiving care in intensive care units out of the province, including 27 in Ontario, one in Saskatchewan and two in Alberta.

The province said 23 patients have been returned to the province, including two who were repatriated on Wednesday.

There are 286 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Manitoba, including 64 patients in intensive care.