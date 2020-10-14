WINNIPEG -- Five schools in Winnipeg and one school in Mitchell, Man. are reporting potential COVID-19 exposures on Wednesday.

In the province's COVID-19 bulletin released Wednesday afternoon, the province announced potential COVID-19 exposures at Acadia Junior High and Margaret Park School in Winnipeg, and at Mitchell Middle School, part of the Southern Health region.

The potential exposure at Acadia Junior High occurred on Oct. 5 and 6, and close contacts to the case have been advised to self-isolate. The risk of exposure is currently assessed as low, and the infection was not acquired at school.

The exposure at Margaret Park School occurred on October 5 and 7. Health officials said the risk of exposure from the case is assessed as low, and the infection is also not believed to have been acquired at the school. Close contacts have been advised to self-isolate.

The confirmed case was at Mitchell Middle School from October 7 to 9. The province said the infection was not believed to have been acquired at school, but close contacts are being advised to self-isolate for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop.

Later on Wednesday, the Seven Oaks School Division announced there are also been an exposure at Elwick School.

The division said it was advised by public health that a person with COVID-19 was at the school from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, and may have been infectious at the time.

It said the risk of the exposure is assessed as low, and the infection was not believed to be acquired at the school.

The province announced two additional Winnipeg schools with possible exposures Wednesday afternoon.

One exposure occurred at Ecole Templeton on Oct. 6 to 8. Close contacts have been notified by a letter to self-isolate.

The other occurred at Amber Trails School, with a confirmed case being in the school on Oct. 5 and 6 when they may have been infectious. Close contacts have been provided a letter with instructions on self-isolating.

In both cases, the province said the risk of exposure was low, and the infection is not believed to have been acquired at either school.