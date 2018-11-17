

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba RCMP have charged six people with drug-related offences in connection with an investigation into an alleged Manitoba Warriors drug trafficking network.

The RCMP said the investigation, named Project Derelict, began in July 2018 when they started looking into a possible drug network in Winnipeg and the RM of Headingley, Man., that was believed to be supplying northern communities with cocaine.

On Oct. 5 the RCMP executed a traffic stop on Highway 6, which resulted in one full patch member of the Manitoba Warriors, as well as three others to reportedly be found in possession of 84 grams of cocaine, while they were on their way to Easterville, Man.

The investigation then led to a search warrant for a home in Headingley, where officers said they found a cocaine cutting station and press, packaging materials, a 9mm carbine rifle and ammunition.

Bradley Virgil Sinclair, Norman William Sinclair, Warren George, Veronica Walker, Bethany Cook and Mona Copapay have all been charged with offences related to trafficking drugs.

Bradley and George remain in custody, while the others have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.