Six people fired following Winnipeg building inspectors probe
A probe was launched after a citizen group hired a private investigator to tail inspectors. (File image.)
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 11:04AM CST
Last Updated Friday, July 19, 2019 3:00PM CST
The City of Winnipeg says six people have been let go following an internal investigation into the property department.
Last week the city announced three had been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the internal probe. Two others had quit and a third retired.
A probe was launched after a citizen group hired a private investigator to tail inspectors. Video evidence appeared to show them doing personal activities during work hours.
