Some Sixties Scoop survivors say they intend to opt out of the federal governments proposed settlement.

In October, Ottawa said it would pay hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation to an estimated 20,000 Indigenous children taken from their families and placed in non-Indigenous homes.

But survivors like Coleen Rajotte say they were not consulted. And she says Caucasian lawyers will reap millions from the proposed agreement, while survivors only receive 25 to 50 thousand.

She wants enough survivors to opt out of the proposed settlement so it can be renegotiated.