WINNIPEG -- It’s time to grab your skates and head to The Forks. Thanks to a recent cold snap, one kilometer of on-land skating trails and the Canopy Rink have opened.

The Forks said the CN Stage skating rink is expected to open in the coming days.

While a portion of the trails on land have opened, The Forks said the River Trail is not ready yet.

There are options to rent and sharpen skates at The Forks if needed.

There will be a number of activities happening at the Arctic Glacier Winter Park every Sunday until the end of February. These include horse-drawn wagon rides, and Indigenous dancing.

A full list of the events can be found online.