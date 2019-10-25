WINNIPEG -- Skinner’s announced Friday that its location at The Forks Market will be closing beginning next month, after three decades in the location.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said The Forks has not renewed its lease agreement, and it will be shutting down as of Nov. 1.

The restaurant’s locations on Highway 44 and on River Road in Lockport will remain open.

Larissa Peck, manager of marketing and communications at The Forks North Portage Partnership, confirmed the lease has come to end, and said leases are private and won't be discussed publicly.

She said there’s nothing to report in terms of what will be moving into the space in the future.