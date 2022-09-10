Skip The Dishes lays off Winnipeg workers

Around 350 people in Winnipeg are out of work after being laid off by Skip The Dishes Friday.

A spokesperson for parent company Just Eat Takeaway says the layoffs come following a decision to reduce the size of its logistics team in Canada to "best set the business and its partners up for sustainable growth."

The spokesperson says those terminated were remote team members based in Winnipeg who supported markets throughout the world.

Skip The Dishes was founded in Winnipeg in 2012, and sold to Just Eat in 2016.