Skis, chainsaws and a Kermit lunchbox: The items up for grabs at WPS' unclaimed property auction
From lawnmowers to gun cases, over a hundred items are set to hit the virtual auction block as part of the Winnipeg Police Service’s unclaimed property auction.
The online sale runs from May 3 to May 10 featuring unclaimed goods that are abandoned, seized or forfeited in court.
This item listed as 'Cabela's sausage stuffer parts' is one of over 160 items hitting the digital auction block next month. (Image Source: Associated Auto Auctions Ltd.)
Among the items for sale this year, an “I Love Kermit” Lunch Box (handle missing), Cabelas sausage stuffer parts, a vintage radio and a theatre stage light.
Skis, bicycles and a set of golf clubs are up for grabs in the online auction. (Image Source: Associated Auto Auctions Ltd.)
The public is invited to make a bid through Associated Auto Auction Ltd.
WPS specifies all goods are sold “as is” without being tested or guaranteed.
“Bid accordingly as all sales are final,” the WPS notes on its website.
Need a new furnace? This model is item #1 at the Winnipeg Police Service's upcoming unclaimed property auction. (Image Source: Associated Auto Auctions Ltd.)
