Sleeping U of M student attacked in her dorm, Winnipeg police searching for suspect

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman's dorm room was broken into at the U of M and she was assaulted.

Police said officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to a student housing complex for the University of Manitoba on Dafoe Road.

A woman told investigators someone broke into her room while she was sleeping and assaulted her.

She was able to fight the individual off and scream for help. University security and police were called.

Const. Dani McKinnon said the woman's room was not on the main floor of the building.

The Arthur V. Mauro Residence at the University of Manitoba is seen on Oct. 25, 2024. Winnipeg police are investigating after a man broke into the residence and assaulted a student in her dorm while she was sleeping. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

Police said the woman was treated for injuries and is in stable condition.

Investigators have now released images of a suspect and are looking for a man who is between five-foot-10 and six-feet tall, with unkempt long hair and facial hair.

The man was wearing a black toque, a black jacket with a grey hooded sweater underneath, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was also carrying a black and blue backpack.

McKinnon said it's believed the suspect is an "unhoused" individual.

In a statement, Naomi Andrew, the vice-president of administration, and Diane Hiebert-Murphy, provost and vice-president of academics, said the university will be increasing security for the "immediate future."

"The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff are of the utmost importance. Our Security Services team remains on-site and engaged with WPS to support their investigation. Please continue to take steps to ensure your personal safety including locking doors and being mindful of access points," the statement read.

They noted supports are being provided for the affected residents.

In a second statement from the university Friday, the school said there will be an increased "security presence in the lobby of each residence building on a 24 hour basis."

"The additional security will focus on lobby entrances and will be conducting regular checks of all residence entrance and exit locations. In addition, we are reviewing the penetrability of specific door locations and making modifications as needed," the statement reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. Police said investigators are working with the university.