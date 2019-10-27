Flurries, wind, and cool temperatures are causing slick streets in Winnipeg, which is leading to several collisions around the city.

The Winnipeg Police Service said icy conditions are prevalent on roadways, particularly bridges both within the city and on the Perimeter Highway.

A number of collisions were reported Sunday night. As of approximately 8:20 p.m., police said no serious injuries had been reported.

The province said the westbound lanes of the Perimeter at St. Mary's Road closed around 7:30 p.m. for a collision. Around the same time, STARS Ambulance tweeted it had been dispatched for an emergency in the Winnipeg area. Posts on social media showed a helicopter on the Perimeter. CTV News observed at least six vehicles involved in a crash in this area.

The forecast for Sunday evening called for a low of -4 C with a chance of flurries in and around Winnipeg.

Police are urging drivers to reduce their speed significantly when approaching bridges, and to use extra caution when doing so.

The City of Winnipeg posted to Twitter that crews are out salting bridges and roadways in order to improve traction. It reminded drivers to be mindful of the crews out working.