CAA clubs across Canada have officially designated May 14 as Slow Down Move Over Day, an occasion aimed at raising awareness about keeping tow truck drivers safe while on the job.

“Lack of driver awareness is one of the largest threats to tow-truck operator safety on this day and all others,” said Raymond Chan, government relations for CAA, in a news release.

“Everyone should slow down and move over when they see a tow truck operator on the side of the road.””

As part of Slow Down Move Over day, CAA clubs will be participating in public education campaigns and events to teach people about the safety risks tow truck drivers deal with while on the job. CAA said across North America around 100 tow truck drivers are killed every year by oncoming traffic, while helping people with flat tires, car breakdowns and collisions.

The Slow Down Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and change lanes if it’s safe to do so, when they see an emergency vehicle or tow truck on the side of the road with flashing emergency lights. The law became part of Manitoba’s Highway Traffic Act in 2011.