

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Jets wanted to make it as tough as possible and did exactly that by giving up three 1st period goals to the Nashville Predators.

The Preds led 3-0 at the end of the first, but then the comeback began as Connor Hellebuyck stood strong after a shaky start.

Paul Stastny kicked it off as he found the back of the net bringing the Jets to within two. The Jets defence got in on the action soon after as Dustin Byfuglien and Jacob Trouba scored just 18 seconds apart to tie the game.

Just as Jets fans cheered their team on, big Dustin Byfuglien found the back of net for the second time in the period putting Winnipeg ahead 4-3 heading into the final twenty minutes of play.

Early into the third, Filip Forsberg tied it up for Nashville, but the Jets kept on soaring led by their Captain, Blake Wheeler who scored with just under five minutes left to play to put them up for good.

Wheeler and Brandon Tanev each scored empty net goals to put the game out of reach 7-4. The win gives Winnipeg a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 goes Thursday, May 3 from Bell MTS Place at 8:30 CDT.