Small animal rescue calling for bans of rabbits, guinea pigs, other animals in Winnipeg pet stores
A local rescue for small animals is calling on the city to ban the sale of rabbits, guinea pigs and other small creatures in Winnipeg pet stores.
Popcorns and Binkies Rescue Haven has called the city to change a bylaw that would stop the sale of small animals in pet.
"Some pet stores, the conditions are not great," said Jeff Hildebrand, the assistant director of the rescue.
"(People) have reported seeing animals in poor conditions, overcrowding, dirty enclosures or improper bedding."
He noted there are also times when there are items in their enclosures that can injure the animals.
Hildebrand also feels staff don't get the proper training to properly inform people when they are buying a small animal.
"They'll get a lot of training for cat and dog stuff. Those are the bulk of the sales in most of these stores. But for small animals, the training for them is far less…sometimes there's a focus more on what products that store has to sell, rather than what's best for the animal."
With improper training, Hildebrand said this leads to the animals not being given the proper space or enclosure when they are taken home, and they often hear of people dumping the animals once they realize how much work they are to take care of.
"We need to get vocal about this," he said.
While he said people could still buy small animals from breeders, much like people do for dogs and cats, he said banning sales in pet stores would be a step in the right direction.
"Awareness is the first step. We've seen some good responses already to the press release and hopefully, we can build a little momentum from that. Change is always hard, especially when there's laws to be passed."
In an email to CTV News Winnipeg, the city said bylaw changes were approved in 2022 and there are currently no bans for small animals in pet stores.
Hildebrand said they provide several resources for people to know how to properly take care of small animals and what to give them to ensure they live happy lives.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Secret dresser compartment discovered in Calgary drug trafficking investigation
Calgary police say the discovery of a unique secret compartment in a piece of bedroom furniture was the key to solving a recent drug trafficking investigation.
Changes are coming to mortgage rules. Will they help you afford a new home?
New mortgage rules from the federal government taking effect Thursday won't 'move the needle,' according to some experts in the housing industry.
How a cross-border conspiracy to smuggle drugs into B.C. on a Jet Ski unravelled
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
Donald Trump questions Kamala Harris' race as he appears at gathering of Black journalists
Donald Trump falsely questioned Kamala Harris' race during an appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago that quickly turned hostile on Wednesday.
WATCH 'What the heck is happening?': Video shows huge swarm of dragonflies invading Rhode Island beach
Beachgoers couldn't believe their eyes when thousands of dragonflies swarmed a beach in Rhode Island over the weekend.
Cinnamon recall and warnings south of the border prompt monitoring in Canada
In the wake of U.S. warnings about ground cinnamon products, Canada says it is monitoring the situation and doesn't believe any products are affected in the country.
Montreal swimmer Ilya Kharun wins bronze in men's 200m butterfly
Swimmer Ilya Kharun has won a bronze medal for Canada in the men's 200-metre butterfly on Wednesday at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Potential CPCK, CN railway strike is a 'huge concern' for Saskatchewan farmers
The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) is calling on all parties involved in Canada’s two major railways to ensure operations continue.
-
Pig brains or bison testicles? The Amazing Race Canada stops in Regina
The latest leg of season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada passed through Regina in Tuesday night’s episode and included stops at The Hotel Saskatchewan and Mosaic Stadium.
-
Sask. launches evacuation aid app for parts of province
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has a new app to help those facing evacuations.
Saskatoon
-
Potential CPCK, CN railway strike is a 'huge concern' for Saskatchewan farmers
The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) is calling on all parties involved in Canada’s two major railways to ensure operations continue.
-
Saskatoon delays release of funding strategy for downtown arena
The city has delayed the release of its funding strategy for the downtown arena district for another two weeks.
-
Pierre Poilievre spouts 'uneducated' opinions on safe consumption sites: Prairie Harm Reduction
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 2 p.m. MT
LIVE at 2 p.m. MT Jasper latest: Fire behaviour increasing with hotter weather
The Jasper wildfire remained out of control and fire behaviour was increasing on Wednesday as the weather got hotter.
-
'A moving monster': How did the Jasper fire get so bad, so fast?
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
-
Man shot north of downtown Tuesday
A 34-year-old man was shot north of downtown Edmonton late Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
New 'Unsolved Mysteries' episode examines death of Calgary woman
The death of a Calgary woman almost a decade ago is the focus of a new episode of 'Unsolved Mysteries.'
-
Semi stuck under bridge on Macleod Trail
Traffic is being disrupted after a semi got stuck under a rail bridge on Macleod Trail near 9 Avenue S.E. Wednesday.
-
Secret dresser compartment discovered in Calgary drug trafficking investigation
Calgary police say the discovery of a unique secret compartment in a piece of bedroom furniture was the key to solving a recent drug trafficking investigation.
Toronto
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
Human remains located during search for missing Markham, Ont. woman
Police say human remains have been located during the search for a Markham, Ont. woman who went missing last week.
-
Man shot by Toronto police needed support amid mental health crisis, family says
The mother of a man shot by police officers in Toronto says her son was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was struck by gunfire, and that firearms should never have been part of the police response.
Ottawa
-
Saslove's Meat Market closing after 70 years in Ottawa’s ByWard Market
Saslove's Meat Market, one of the ByWard Market's oldest businesses, has announced it will be shutting its doors.
-
Crown seeking new trial against eastern Ontario doctor acquitted of killing 4 patients
Crown attorneys are seeking a new trial against Brian Nadler, a doctor acquitted of murder charges last month in connection with the deaths of four patients at an eastern Ontario hospital, court documents show.
-
Ottawa Senators appoint new communications vice president, director
The Ottawa Senators have a new director and vice president of communications, the team announced Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal swimmer Ilya Kharun wins bronze in men's 200m butterfly
Swimmer Ilya Kharun has won a bronze medal for Canada in the men's 200-metre butterfly on Wednesday at the Olympic Games in Paris.
-
Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough takes action to reduce bird collision deaths
Montreal's Saint Laurent borough hopes that a new bylaw will help bird populations thrive and that preventable deaths in the aviary world will decline.
-
Missing 10-year-old boy found in Montreal safe and sound
Montreal police say the 10-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found.
Atlantic
-
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. man allegedly submitted more than 300 false insurance claims: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 36-year-old Tennecape man for allegedly submitting hundreds of false insurance claims in 2022.
-
Universities in Atlantic Canada worried about big drop expected in foreign students
With just over one month before the beginning of the school year, universities in Atlantic Canada are worried about the expected big drop in foreign student enrolment due to caps imposed by the federal government.
Vancouver
-
How a cross-border conspiracy to smuggle drugs into B.C. on a Jet Ski unravelled
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
-
Suspect charged after triple stabbing in downtown Vancouver
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with one count of aggravated assault after three people were stabbed in a series of seemingly random attacks in downtown Vancouver.
-
Ship fire off Victoria shows Canada isn't prepared for marine emergencies: TSB
The federal Transportation Safety Board says it's concerned that gaps in Canada's preparedness for marine emergencies could pose a risk to vessels, the environment, and the health and safety of the general public.
Vancouver Island
-
How a cross-border conspiracy to smuggle drugs into B.C. on a Jet Ski unravelled
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
-
Ship fire off Victoria shows Canada isn't prepared for marine emergencies: TSB
The federal Transportation Safety Board says it's concerned that gaps in Canada's preparedness for marine emergencies could pose a risk to vessels, the environment, and the health and safety of the general public.
-
Amnesty International names Wet'suwet'en chief Canada's first prisoner of conscience
Amnesty International called for the release of a First Nations chief who is serving two months of house arrest Wednesday, naming him Canada's first prisoner of conscience.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
N.L.
-
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
-
N.L. university chair disciplined for sending pro-Palestinian email to alumnus's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
-
After a harrowing rescue in the cold Atlantic, a fisherman wanted two things: A new guitar, and Nickelback tickets
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
Northern Ontario
-
Person in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Highway 144, charges pending
Highway 144 is reopened after a person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle at Sturgeon Street in the Dowling area of Greater Sudbury on Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Barrie
-
Police ask for public's help locating missing senior from Midland
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has been missing since Tuesday morning.
-
RVH receives $1M donation towards Keep Life Wild campaign
The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie Ont., received a significant boost towards its Keep Life Wild campaign.
-
Two tribunal hearings moved forward for Barrie police inspector
Two tribunal hearings for Insp. Valarie Gates, a high-ranking, Barrie police officer have been moved forward.
Kitchener
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
Teen arrested in Kitchener after escaping detention facility in Wilmot Township
A 16-year-old has been arrested after he escaped from a secure detention facility in Wilmot Township.
-
'Do not approach him': Police say Hamilton man facing 11-year prison sentence is at-large
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
London
-
Family in shock after alleged driver in hit and run opts to take chances in court
Anger and disappointment as the family of a 14 year old hit and run victim spilled out of the Simcoe Courthouse Wednesday. An expected guilty plea turned into a change of heart for the accused. It means the case against 35-year-old Nicholas Burtch of Norfolk County will now go to trial.
-
One person pulled from the waters of Lake Huron near Goderich pier
Huron OPP were on the beach in Goderich this afternoon following reports of an unconscious person in the water near the pier.
-
Following downtown London shooting, police need help locating and identifying suspects
London police have laid charges in relation to a shooting that took place downtown last weekend.Two individuals, Mohamed Sail, 35, and Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, have been identified and charged, however their current whereabouts are unknown.