WINNIPEG -- A group representing the interests of Canada’s small businesses says it’s time again to see red -- as in red tape, as it draws attention to it. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business will launch its 11th annual Red Tape Awareness Week, Jan. 20 to 24.

A news release from CFIB says the week represents a national call-for-action to reduce what it calls “harmful and excessive regulation.”

It says the week has previously prompted governments across Canada to reduce red tape, some of which has been cut thanks to the Red Tape Reduction Act, spearheaded in 2015 by the Harper government.

CFIB says its own efforts during the second Red Tape Awareness Week helped inspire the federal government to act.

It says business owners are still paying more than $10 billion yearly to cover the cost of what it says is unnecessary red tape.

This year’s Red Tape Awareness Week lineup includes:

Monday, Jan. 20: CFIB announces the 2020 Paperweight Awards, highlighting some of the most ridiculous examples of red tape from across the country. Business owners vote over the week to determine the worst of the pack.

Tuesday, Jan. 21: CFIB releases the federal and provincial government grades in its annual Red Tape Report Card.

Wednesday, Jan. 22: CFIB issues its annual Red Tape Challenge to governments.

Thursday, Jan. 23: The Golden Scissors Award winners and honourable mentions are presented to the governments and public servants who have done an exceptional job of cutting unnecessary red tape (nominees will be announced on January 16).

Friday, Jan. 24: The Business Owners’ Choice Paperweight Award is named on CFIB’s social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

To support business owners navigating red tape, CFIB has launched a webinar on the Canada Revenue Agency’s Liaison Officer Service led by a CRA representative. CFIB will also launch a new Occupational Health and Safety toolkit for business owners during Red Tape Awareness Week.