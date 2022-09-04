Small businesses continue to struggle post pandemic: report
Small business insolvency numbers continue to rise in Canada post-pandemic, but a recent report shows that current bankruptcy statistics aren't telling the whole story when it comes to small business closures in our country.
The report, released last month by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), says that given the choice, nearly half of small businesses would not file for bankruptcy. Some 46 per cent of those surveyed said they would simply close their doors and go out of business. Only 7 per cent said they would actually file for bankruptcy.
Kathleen Cook, director of provincial affairs for the CFIB in Manitoba says the results make sense.
"Bankruptcy can be a little more devastating financially for anyone, and it is a lot more work," she said, "so if it's possible to simply liquidate your assets and sell your business, or close it down, that’s probably the option you would choose as a business owner."
The report says that small businesses in Canada continue to struggle, even as health restrictions are lifted and the pandemic ends. Insolvency numbers were highest in the construction, accommodation, and food services industries.
Cook says there a number of different factors at play, debt being one of them, "Many small businesses took on significant debt during the pandemic just to keep their doors open, and now those bills are coming due."
As well, she says high interest rates, inflation, and labour shortages are all making it a very challenging time to run a small business.
She says locally, our numbers aren't as bad as the rest of the country. "In Manitoba, insolvencies have actually been fairly stable," said Cook.
But Cook says the CFIB would like to see the government track insolvency numbers better. Currently only actual bankruptcies are recorded, with the rest of the closures going undocumented.
"What we're giving them here is data that says these are the number of businesses that could close," said Cook, "here's the risk, and here's what you can do to help them."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
'Large-scale extinction of tree species' threatens ecological and economic collapse, scientists warn
Scientists are urging world leaders to act in order to protect the planet's threatened trees, and prevent further ecological and economic damage from their extinction.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
Late season wildfires burning out of control prompt evacuation orders in B.C.
A number of out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia prompted evacuation orders in several communities over the Labour Day long weekend.
Canada’s Labour Day weekend weather forecast hit by U.S. heat dome
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Pakistan's hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city
More flooding is expected in southern Pakistan, where Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June, officials warned on Sunday.
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
Regina
-
RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
-
Woman charged after alleged assault with a knife: Regina police
An incident involving a knife resulted in one woman being charged according to a news release by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
A vibrant culture: Regina Hungarian Club marks 100th anniversary with weekend long celebration
The Regina Hungarian Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in the Queen City on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
-
'Super shocked': Saskatoon firefighters take surprise gold at provincial competition
A team of Saskatoon firefighters won gold at the FireFit competition in Regina.
-
Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.
Northern Ontario
-
Fundraiser for Rayside Balfour Youth Centre
On Sunday in Chelmsford there was a family-friendly fundraiser to support a local space for young people.
-
RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Edmonton
-
Search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects extended to Alta. and Manitoba
The RCMP extended an Emergency Alert issued Sunday in Saskatchewan to Alberta and Manitoba.
-
'Waiting to see what unfolds': Chetamon Mountain wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares
Fire crews continued to battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park moving toward critical power lines for the region.
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
Toronto
-
Toronto Air Show cancelled Sunday due to poor weather
The Toronto Air Show was cancelled on Sunday due to poor weather conditions.
-
Ontario couple buys a 7-room bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia for under $350K
An Ontario couple say they have no regrets over their decision to leave the big city behind and move into a seven-bedroom Victorian bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic.
-
Investigation into death of 3-year-old in Hamilton conservation area ongoing
Police are continuing to investigate the death of a three-year-old girl at a conservation area in Hamilton.
Calgary
-
Search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects extended to Alta. and Manitoba
The RCMP extended an Emergency Alert issued Sunday in Saskatchewan to Alberta and Manitoba.
-
Suspect charged in Saturday Banff homicide
One person has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place early Saturday morning in the Town of Banff.
-
Street closures for Pride Parade to impact downtown traffic Sunday
Downtown Calgary will be a little more challenging to navigate Sunday, with a number of road closures around 9 Avenue for the Calgary Pride parade.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals released costed platform promising $41 Billion in spending
The Quebec Liberal Party has released a costed breakdown of its election promises, which includes $41 Billion in spending over five years.
-
CAQ plans to move patients from hospitals to homes for care
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) continues to roll out its Health Plan. On Sunday, it presented a fourth commitment in a week: to deploy home hospitalizations throughout Quebec.
-
Fifty years after major Montreal art theft, trail has gone cold and nobody's talking
Fifty years after what has been described as the biggest art heist in Canadian history at Montreal's Museum of Fine Arts, the thieves' identity remains a mystery, and nobody is keen to talk about it.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze at vacant former school in Sarsfield
The Ottawa Fire Service says no one was hurt after a blaze at an empty former school in Sarsfield Sunday morning.
-
Back to school, municipal election signs come out, and a new Conservative leader: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
English school boards get back to class, the municipal election signs come out and a new Conservative leader is crowned.
-
Year of the Garden: Leanne Cusack’s garden favourites that never disappoint
Leanne Cusack shares some tips she hopes will help the new gardeners get going and growing.
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
-
Ferry rides between P.E.I and Nova Scotia cancelled due to 'technical problems'
The ferry operator said in a statement that it has also cancelled the five remaining Sunday trips between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Tragic hockey player death, Trudeau in Kitchener, arson investigation: Top stories of the week
A tragic death of a hockey player in Ayr, the prime minister making an announcement in Kitchener, and a fire at a historic Cambridge building being investigated as arson round out the top stories of the week.
-
Two women officiate same OHL game for first time in league history
Hockey fans in Guelph saw history made at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
Late season wildfires burning out of control prompt evacuation orders in B.C.
A number of out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia prompted evacuation orders in several communities over the Labour Day long weekend.
-
Payout for emergency vet costs denied after dog apparently became sick from treats
Dog owners who claimed their pet required emergency veterinary care after eating a treat bought at the Vancouver Christmas Market won't receive a payout following a B.C. tribunal's decision.
-
'They are loved': Families hold emotional vigil for Indigenous women and teen girl found dead in Metro Vancouver
The families of two women and a teenage girl who were all recently found deceased after being reported missing in Metro Vancouver gathered on Saturday for an emotional vigil.
Vancouver Island
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
-
Victoria school board apologizes 100 years after Chinese segregation policy
The Greater Victoria School Board has issued an apology to Chinese Canadians some 100 years after the school board decided to segregate young Chinese students in the public school system.
-
Vancouver Island father and son win medals at world rowing competition
Len Morris and his son, Jasper, of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island, were both medal winners at an international rowing competition hosted in the U.K. last month. The pair were representing Team Canada as outrigging rowers at the International Va’a Federation IVF World Sprints Championships in mid-August.