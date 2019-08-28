

The Canadian Press





Party leader Brian Pallister says small businesses that owed money on their taxes would see a rollback on an interest surcharge if the Progressive Conservatives were to be re-elected on Sept. 10.

Pallister says he would drop the surcharge to three per cent from prime plus six per cent on taxes owing.

He says that would still be enough of a deterrence for businesses that erred on their taxes, but wouldn't damage their futures.

He says the move would cost about $9 million over the next four years.

Taxes have been a centre point of the Progressive Conservative campaigns.

The Tories have already announced they would stop taxing home and rental insurance.