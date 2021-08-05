Advertisement
Small encampment catches fire, no injuries reported: WFPS
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 6:27PM CST
A homeless encampment fire Thursday afternoon along Roslyn Road. August 5, 2021. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) attended an encampment fire Thursday afternoon.
Crews responded to reports of a fire along the riverbank near Roslyn Road around 5:40 p.m.
The WFPS found the fire and said it was put out quickly.
No one was injured in the fire.