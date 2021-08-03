WINNIPEG -- A small trash fire broke out under the Maryland Bridge Tuesday morning according to the city.

A spokesperson for the city said in an email to CTV News that the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to reports of a fire at an encampment around 9:19 a.m.

A small trash fire broke out under the Maryland Bridge Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Source: Jim Nazer/CTV News)

When crews arrived, they found a trash fire and quickly put it out and there were no injuries.

The spokesperson said it's believed there were some aerosol containers in the fire that possibly exploded before crews arrived.