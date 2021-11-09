Small Manitoba airport could play role in testing hypersonic aircraft for space

A picture of the Sexbomb aircraft designed by Space Engine Systems that could be tested in Lynn Lake in December. (Source: Pradeep Dass/ Space Engine Systems. Nov. 9, 2021) A picture of the Sexbomb aircraft designed by Space Engine Systems that could be tested in Lynn Lake in December. (Source: Pradeep Dass/ Space Engine Systems. Nov. 9, 2021)

Winnipeg Top Stories