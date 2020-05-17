WINNIPEG -- A small plane crashed after landing at Bloodvein River Airport Saturday morning.

According to RCMP, at 11:00 a.m., officers responded to a plane crash at the Bloodvein airport. A Piper PA-22 had landed, unexpectedly veered left and flipped over near the edge of the runway.

The 45-year-old pilot, from St. Theresa Point, was uninjured. There were no other passengers on board.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada said the plane is privately registered and ground looped. The TSB also said the aircraft was substantially damaged in the incident.

The runway was temporarily shut down while RCMP held the scene, but has since been reopened.

The Bloodvein River Airport is about 250 kilometres north of Winnipeg and serves the Bloodvein First Nation.

This incident isn't the first crash at the airport.

Back in October of 2016, a plane overshot the runway. None of the six people aboard the plane were hurt in that incident.

-With files from CTV's Stephanie Tsicos