Small water meter shortage could cause delays for new apartment and condo units

Small water meter shortage could cause delays for new apartment and condo units

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Jan. 6 probe: Irate Trump demanded to join, not call off mob

The House Jan. 6 committee readied for Thursday night's prime-time hearing a 'minute by minute' accounting of Donald Trump's actions during the grisly Capitol attack, which he did nothing to stop but instead "gleefully" watched on television at the White House.

Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island