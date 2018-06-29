

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is crediting the use of an intelligence and evidence-based policing tactic with helping them made arrests in a series of vehicle vandalisms and break-ins.

Police said the incidents happened over the past two weeks in the area of Ellice Avenue and Wall Street, and officers approached the investigation using the service's ‘smart policing initiative.’

The program includes “data analysis, focused prevention and deterrence strategies,” police said in a news release.

Officers targeted the area, and at 12:30 a.m. Thursday police spotted three people on bikes they say were breaking Highway Traffic Act rules.

When police tried to speak with the cyclists, one male took off, and was chased.

Police said eventually he tripped and was taken into custody.

Officers found bolt cutters, a wire cutter and a tire iron.

Police caught up with the other two members of the group, a man and woman, on Ellice Avenue and Garfield Street and arrested them.

Police allege the male had a black flashlight and tools on him, while the female had 1.13 grams of meth.

A 27-year-old man, a 40-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman have been charged.

All are residents of Winnipeg.