WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged over 50 people following a Smart Policing Initiative that was launched last month.

In November, the Winnipeg Police Service North District Community Support Unit was started as a way to improve the community's safety.

The unit was created to target those who had outstanding warrants and "subsequent weapon and drug-related seizures."

Police said the unit was able to seize around $100,000 worth of drugs, which ranged from methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine, as well as fentanyl and other opioids.

The unit also seized several guns and other weapons including a semi-automatic shotgun, an SKS Rifle, machetes, and ammunition.

Due to the program, police were able to arrest over 50 people and now there are over 70 charges being laid related to drugs and weapons, break and enter, and domestic assault.