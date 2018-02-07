

Smart TVs offer an all in one way to access streaming TV, and broadcast television. Megan Rempel says she loves the convenience it offers.

"You can open Netflix, and YouTube really easily. And it’s cool to have YouTube on the TV cause then when a new movie trailer comes out we can all watch it, instead of passing around a phone," she said.

But when Rempel and others with Smart TVs are using the TV, they may not be the only ones enjoying the show.

Consumer Reports has found millions of smart TVs from major manufacturers can be controlled by hackers exploiting easy to-find security vulnerabilities. "While evaluating smart TVs for data privacy and security," said Consumer Reports Maria Rerecich. “We came across a vulnerability in some Smart TVs that can be exploited by a hacker, who could write code to control the TV without the user’s permission."

The hackers could change channels, play offensive content, or turn the volume up to full blast.

How do they do it? Consumer Reports says Smart TVs have an interface called A.P.I., allowing smartphones and tablets to act as a remote control over WiFi. "In some cases, we found that this A.P.I. was not properly secured and that could let a hacker control your TV," said Rerecich.

This isn't the first time people have taken a closer look at smart TV security. Last year WikiLeaks published confidential documents saying the CIA could remotely turn certain TV's into microphones and eavesdrop on conversations.

Even if the TV was turned off.

"When you see something that is billed as internet connected," said Jason Tanz from Wired Magazine. “Just remember that that also potentially means hacker connected."

So what can you do to reduce the chances of a hacker gaining access to your smart TV? You can turn off the WiFi on the TV. Of course that would mean it isn't a Smart TV anymore....which defeats the purpose.

An internet security expert CTV spoke with suggests you make sure you have a private Wi-Fi network in your home with a strong password. And he says you should keep security patches up to date on every device on your network.