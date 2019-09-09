

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg fire crews fought a major house fire Monday morning on Uxbridge Road South, in the city’s River East neighbourhood.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 1:40 a.m.

They arrived to find the two-storey house burning, with heavy flames and smoke visible.

The three people in the home were able to get out before crews arrived.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said working smoke alarms alerted the occupants in time for them to escape.

They were all taken to hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious and the investigation continues.

WFPS is reminding residents that working smoke alarms provide valuable time to escape in case of fire.

They say alarms should be properly installed and maintained and should be tested monthly.