A fire located near the Manitoba-Ontario border is leading to smoky conditions in the Kenora, Ont. area.

An update from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services Monday said the fire was caused by a lightning strike and was discovered Sunday.

It said water bombers are being used to reduce the intensity of the blaze, and 20 firefighters from Saskatchewan have been brought in to help.

The fire is located about 33 kilometres north of the Wabaseemoong First Nation, and about 80 kilometres from Kenora, but wind is causing the heavy smoke to drift.