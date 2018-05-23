

CTV Winnipeg





An evacuation of Little Grand Rapids due to smoke from a fire burning north of the community saw 60 people leave before flights were halted for safety reasons, the province of Manitoba said Wednesday in its latest fire bulletin.

The decision to evacuate came late Tuesday afternoon.

When heavy smoke made it unsafe to fly, residents were brought to a shelter in a school in the fly-in community, located about 270 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, the province said.

It said efforts are underway to move out the remaining 800 people.

The province said there are community reports of an unconfirmed number of homes being lost to the fire, now 20,000 hectares and burning about five kilometres from Pauingassi First Nation, which will also be evacuated.

Fires that led to the evacuation of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation are being held, the province said.

It said warm temperatures and strong winds remain a challenge in fighting wildfires and reminds residents of fire and travel restrictions in place: