Smoking on patios ban almost a reality in Winnipeg
A person smokes a cigarette in this file photo from Sept. 29, 2009. (Pawel Dwulit /The Canadian Press)
Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 2:21PM CST
A smoking ban on outdoor bar and restaurant patios is almost a reality in Winnipeg.
Mayor’s Brian Bowman’s Executive Policy Committee passed a bylaw set to come in affect April 1st.
The committee added one clause, that a review of the new rules be done in two years.
Protection Committee Chair Mike Pagtakhan says concerns have been raised because smoking will still be allowed outside the entrance of some establishmnents.
The patio smoking ban still requires final approval at council next week.