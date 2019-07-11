Organizers of Winnipeg’s Folk Festival are reminding people legalization won’t save you from a fine.

Folk Festival executive director Lynne Skromeda said there’s a lot of confusion when it comes to marijuana and the rules around legalization.

“Many people think it's a free for all when it comes to cannabis,” said Skromeda. “But in Manitoba it's illegal in provincial parks.

The festival is held inside Bird’s Hill Provincial Park.

RCMP said they’re treating Folk Fest the same this year as any other.

“We will continue to enforce the laws and have a presence but we do use discretion based on the situation and circumstances,” said RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine “Attendees at Folk Fest and other similar festivals need to be aware that there is a fine that can be issued for consuming cannabis in a public place.”

Patrons caught with cannabis face a fine of $672 dollars.

Skromeda recommends leaving your pot at home.

“So people are taking matters into their own hands,” said Skromeda. “If they choose to smoke, we're not going to stop them from doing it at the festival here, it's really up to them.”