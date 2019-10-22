Smoking and vaping will not be allowed on any Red River College campuses across the province, beginning on Jan. 1, 2020.

The goal of the new policy is to provide a healthy environment on the college’s campuses. It will apply to students, staff, faculty and anyone visiting the college.

Melanie Gudmundson, the college’s human resources officer, said in a news release the school has a responsibility to set an example.

“We all share the same air. By adopting a 100 per cent smoke-free policy, we’re eliminating exposure to second-hand smoke on campus that is known to be detrimental to people’s health, and contributes to local air pollution.”

Red River College notes it will grant certain exceptions for events such as smudging and pipe ceremonies, and it will give accommodations for medical use of cannabis in accordance with legislation and policy.

The college’s health centre will provide smoking cessation programs and services for free.

More information on the college’s new police can be found on its website.