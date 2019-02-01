The Brandon Police Service had an unusual guest Thursday night.

Const. Myran Hamm said a landlord called requesting animal control Thursday, after discovering a three-foot snake and guinea pig left alone in a suite. Hamm said their animal control officers attended the scene, and found the snake inside a heated terrarium.

“It didn’t look like the animals had been mistreated or neglected, or anything like that,” said Hamm.

He said it sounds like there was a miscommunication between the landlord and tenant as far as leaving the animals behind temporarily.

After posting the strange discovery on social media, Hamm said the pet owner contacted animal control and explained what had happened.

“They were under the impression that they were allowed to keep the animals there longer, I guess you could say, however the suite was due to be rented out the next morning, so the landlord wanted the suite vacated,” said Hamm.

Hamm said animal control made arrangements with the pet owner to have the animals picked up Friday, but that meant they needed to find sleeping arrangements for the creatures for one night.

“It’s not a situation where we could just take the animal to the pound or something like that because the facility isn’t set up to manage an animal like that, so we had to do a little improvising,” said Hamm.

Improvising which meant keeping the snake overnight at the police station.

“What happened was the animal control actually took the whole terrarium and everything, and brought it into the office here where it could be monitored, I guess, and kept warm and safe until we could get it back to the owner.”

However, having a snake in the office was a strange sight, and Hamm said it was funny to see the reaction from his coworkers.

“Some people love them and some people are deathly afraid of them.”

