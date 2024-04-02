Snoop Dogg, Heart, Bachman-Turner Overdrive announce Winnipeg concerts
A pair of concerts has been announced in Winnipeg on Tuesday, offering something for both hip hop and rock fans.
One of the concerts is Snoop Dogg, who will be bringing his ‘Cali to Canada Tour’ on June 17 at the Canada Life Centre. The tour also features special guests Warren G and DJ Quick.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
In other big concert news, Heart will be performing at the Canada Life Centre on Nov. 24 as part of the ‘Royal Flush Tour 2024.’ This concert also includes special guest Bachman-Turner Overdrive featuring Randy Bachman.
Presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada to launch $6B housing infrastructure fund, will need provincial buy-in
The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.
BREAKING Man who killed 3 women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015 dies in prison
Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody.
'SCTV' star, comedian Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family says
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
Spring storm to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow across Eastern Canada
An early spring storm is set to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow to five provinces in Eastern Canada.
Canada condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza, demands investigation
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada condemns an airstrike launched by the Israeli military that killed seven aid workers in the Gaza Strip.
Ontario diabetes patient initially denied Ozempic coverage
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
Germany to redesign Adidas soccer jersey numbering amid Nazi symbol controversy
German soccer authorities will redesign the number '4' on the country’s national jerseys amid claims it resembles a logo used by Nazi paramilitary units.
After welcoming guests for 67 years, the Tropicana Las Vegas casino's final day has arrived
After welcoming guests for 67 years, the doors to the Las Vegas Strip's third-oldest casino will be chained shut at noon Tuesday and demolition is slated for October to make room for a US$1.5 billion Major League Baseball stadium
Pope exposes confidential details of past conclaves and settles scores with Pope Benedict XVI's aide
Pope Francis has exposed the political 'manoeuvres' used to sway votes during the two most recent elections of popes, while denying he is planning to reform the process for future conclaves, in a book-length interview published Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'A great accomplishment': Historic win sinks in for Saskatchewan curling team
For the second year in a row, Team Saskatchewan won the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship.
-
On camera: Regina police plane assists in high-speed chase leading to arrests
During a fly along with the Regina Police Service (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU), CTV News captured officers in a high-speed chase.
-
'Tired of it': Demonstrations pop up across Sask. in response to carbon tax increase
Several protests were held near provincial border crossings in Saskatchewan – in response to the latest carbon tax increase.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees first person enter race for mayor
Former candidate Cary Tarasoff announced his intentions to run in November’s civic election in an online video posted on Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon fan develops unique way to get to front row of Noah Kahan show
Josée Aitken has been a Noah Kahan fan for years, so when she heard he was coming to the Bridge City, she wanted to make the most of it.
-
'A great accomplishment': Historic win sinks in for Saskatchewan curling team
For the second year in a row, Team Saskatchewan won the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton firefighters, police search for woman who fell into North Saskatchewan River
A woman is missing after she fell into the North Saskatchewan River near Keillor Point on Edmonton's south side on Monday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada to launch $6B housing infrastructure fund, will need provincial buy-in
The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.
-
Snoop Dogg to play Rogers Place, Scotiabank Saddledome in June
Snoop Dogg is coming to Alberta in June as part of his Cali to Canada Tour.
Calgary
-
Police investigate reports of possible shooting in Cougar Ridge
Calgary police are investigating after a number of shell casings were found in the southwest community of Cougar Ridge.
-
Dozens displaced after fire significantly damages Deer Run apartment building
Dozens of residents of an apartment building in Deer Run were displaced after a Monday evening fire caused significant damage to the building.
-
$1M donation brings Calgary women's shelter closer to completion
An anonymous $1-million donation will help additional at-risk girls and women through the Safe Haven Foundation.
Toronto
-
Ontario farmers argue carbon tax has cost them thousands
Ontario farming and small business advocates joined Premier Doug Ford in criticizing the federal carbon tax on Tuesday, arguing it has cost them thousands of dollars out of pocket.
-
Wife of man accused of killing Toronto cop testifies at murder trial
The wife of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer is testifying at his murder trial today.
-
Wet snow and torrential rain expected in Toronto
A spring storm is expected to hit Toronto on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds to the GTA and parts of southern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man who killed 3 women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015 dies in prison
Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after struck by car in Moodie Drive parking lot
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a hiking trail parking lot in the city's west end on Monday.
-
Pregnant cat found at the Ottawa Airport after 11 day search
A pregnant cat has been found at the Ottawa International Airport, nearly two weeks after it went missing in the parking garage after arriving in Ottawa from Winnipeg.
Montreal
-
Here's how much snow is headed to Montreal this week
After a stretch of dry weather through the Easter long weekend, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for snow this week. Montreal could see more than 10 centimetres of accumulation.
-
Q&A: Myths and legends of a solar eclipse
As Montrealers prepare to witness the sun's total eclipse on April 8, some experts have pointed out that the celestial phenomenon has prompted many myths throughout the years.
-
Pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrate in front of aerospace company in Longueuil
Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were in Longueuil to interrupt operations at Heroux-Devtek, an international aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures landing gear.
Atlantic
-
Early spring snowfall may bring up to 30 cm to parts of the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada to launch $6B housing infrastructure fund, will need provincial buy-in
The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.
-
Drop it like it’s hot: Snoop Dogg to perform in Halifax
Haligonians should stay tuned for the next episode as Snoop Dogg is coming to the Scotiabank Centre this summer.
Vancouver
-
Federal Conservatives climb to top of B.C. polls, impacting potential votes in the province: Angus Reid
Federal Conservatives appear to be climbing the polls in B.C., which may have an impact on future provincial votes, results from a recent survey suggest.
-
B.C. Arts Council names Roy Henry Vickers as inaugural elder-in-residence
The B.C. Arts Council has named its first elder-in-residence, a role that will guide council activities, support community projects and mentor Indigenous youth.
-
Stranded orca calf remains in B.C. lagoon, breaching at regular intervals
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
Vancouver Island
-
Stranded orca calf remains in B.C. lagoon, breaching at regular intervals
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
-
Federal Conservatives climb to top of B.C. polls, impacting potential votes in the province: Angus Reid
Federal Conservatives appear to be climbing the polls in B.C., which may have an impact on future provincial votes, results from a recent survey suggest.
-
B.C. man with attempted kidnapping conviction sentenced for voyeurism at community pool
A British Columbia man who was previously convicted for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he tried to watch a woman shower at a community pool on Vancouver Island.
Kelowna
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
N.L.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Northern Ontario
-
Manhunt for four 'dangerous' suspects in northern Ont. ends with drug-related charges
After a vehicle failed to stop for police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., a massive search for four suspects ended with arrests more than 200 kilometres away in Field.
-
Evidence of arousal leads to sex assault conviction for northern Ont. man
A North Bay man has been found guilty of sexual assault in connection with an incident almost a decade ago involving a young victim.
-
Doctor at Idaho restaurant performs lifesaving pocketknife surgery on choking man
A man celebrating his 94th birthday at an Idaho restaurant with his family last Monday would’ve died had another patron not been there to come to his aid.
Barrie
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Fatal collision under investigation in downtown Barrie
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
-
Semi-automatic assault rifle, drugs allegedly seized during Barrie traffic stop
Two men face a slew of charges after police allege they were found with a weapon and drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Barrie.
-
15-year-old faces slew of drugs and weapons charges: OPP
Foot chase in Southgate leads to arrest of young teenager.
Kitchener
-
Special weather statement issued as early spring storm brings strong winds, rain and potential significant snow
Environment Canada warns strong winds and rain are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s also potential for significant snowfall late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Man arrested after allegedly attacking victim with bat
Guelph police say a man has been arrested in connection to a serious assault late last month.
-
Minor hockey player suspended after calling out racism on the ice
A 16-year-old claimed another hockey player called him the N-word during a match. His mother and coach are wondering why he was then suspended for seven games.
London
-
'Total loss' house fire in Lucan
About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.
-
Salt mine security guards on strike
In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.
-
New home planned for Middlesex County Council
Middlesex County Council voted unanimously on a plan and design to move into a new location in south London during a recent meeting.