Snoop Dogg, Heart, Bachman-Turner Overdrive announce Winnipeg concerts

A pair of concerts has been announced in Winnipeg on Tuesday, offering something for both hip hop and rock fans.

One of the concerts is Snoop Dogg, who will be bringing his ‘Cali to Canada Tour’ on June 17 at the Canada Life Centre. The tour also features special guests Warren G and DJ Quick.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

In other big concert news, Heart will be performing at the Canada Life Centre on Nov. 24 as part of the ‘Royal Flush Tour 2024.’ This concert also includes special guest Bachman-Turner Overdrive featuring Randy Bachman.

Presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.