WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Snoop Dogg, Heart, Bachman-Turner Overdrive announce Winnipeg concerts

    Snoop Dogg arrives at the world premiere of "The Underdoggs" on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Snoop Dogg arrives at the world premiere of "The Underdoggs" on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Share

    A pair of concerts has been announced in Winnipeg on Tuesday, offering something for both hip hop and rock fans.

    One of the concerts is Snoop Dogg, who will be bringing his ‘Cali to Canada Tour’ on June 17 at the Canada Life Centre. The tour also features special guests Warren G and DJ Quick.

    Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

    In other big concert news, Heart will be performing at the Canada Life Centre on Nov. 24 as part of the ‘Royal Flush Tour 2024.’ This concert also includes special guest Bachman-Turner Overdrive featuring Randy Bachman.

    Presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • 'Total loss' house fire in Lucan

      About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.

    • Salt mine security guards on strike

      In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News