Snow accumulation, icy roads force school and highway closures in Manitoba

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Thursday’s storm brought as much as 40 centimetres of snow to certain regions of the province; however, some areas only received trace amounts.

Due to this week’s snowfall, which has caused dangerous driving conditions, the following schools are closed and buses are cancelled for April 21, 2023:

Division scolaire franco-manitobaine – Buses are cancelled for École Régionale Notre-Dame, École Gilbert-Rosset (St-Claude) and Ecole La Source (Shilo);

Fort La Bosse School Division – All schools are closed;

Southwest Horizon School Division – All schools are closed.

Along with schools, the storm has the closure of Highway 1 from Griswold to the Saskatchewan border.