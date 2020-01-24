WINNIPEG -- It's safe to say not everyone has enjoyed the recent snow that has fallen in the city, but organizers for Festival du Voyageur have loved the fresh powder.

"We've been really lucky. We've got some beautiful fresh snow this year," said Christel Lanthier, coordinator for the International Snow Sculpture Symposium.

Blocks of snow have been created so artists from around the world and local sculptors can create art pieces out of the snow.

One of the teams coming to Winnipeg this year is all the way from India, and they are competing for the first time.

The blocks are almost ready to start being carved and while organizers are always prepared for whatever condition Mother Nature provides, they are particularly happy with the amount of natural snow used in the blocks this year.

"Every year it's a bit of a gamble on what we are going to receive from Mother Nature. This year we're really lucky, we got some beautiful really nice fluffy snow. Some years we have had to truck it in from outside the perimeter, or we have had to make it with a snow blowing machine," said Lanthier.

"It just gives different textures for the snow carvers, the experience is a little bit different and the weather certainly has a big impact on the texture of the block."

The finished sculptures will be able to be seen during Festival, which runs from February 14 to 23.