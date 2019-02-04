A wallop of winter weather has prompted the City of Winnipeg to undertake a major snow clearing operation.

Icy and rutty roads have made commuting a challenge in some parts of the city.

Crews started tackling the snow by clearing main routes, bus routes, collectors, sidewalks, back lanes and trouble spots where drifts have formed.

The city said it’s continuing to sand streets to help improve traction.

Active transportation trails are also being plowed.

The city tweeted crews are using graders to remove ruts off roads once the streets are plowed.

On Monday, the city announced the snow route parking ban would be extended two hours until further notice, from midnight to 7 a.m., to allow crews to complete the work.

Vehicles in violation of the parking ban could be ticketed and towed

A residential plow operation has not been announced.

