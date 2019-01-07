Featured
Snow fall prompts Manitoba school closures, bus cancellations
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 5:52AM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 7, 2019 8:24AM CST
Due to extreme weather conditions, some school divisions across Manitoba are closed for Monday, January 7, 2019.
Beautiful Plains School Division
No buses
Schools closed: Brookdale Elementary School, J M Young School and all colony schools.
Evergreen School Division
All schools closed
Lord Selkirk School Division
All schools are closed
Pine Creek School Division
All schools are closed
River East-Transcona School Division
No buses running in East St Paul
Rolling River School Division
All schools are closed
Sargeant Tommy Prince School
Closed
Seven Oaks School Division
No buses running outside city limits
Sun Rise School Divison
All schools are closed
City of Winnipeg School Divisions
All schools are open
All buses are running with the exception of buses that run outside the city limits in the Seven Oaks School Division & River East - Transcona School Division