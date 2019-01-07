

CTV Winnipeg





Due to extreme weather conditions, some school divisions across Manitoba are closed for Monday, January 7, 2019.

Beautiful Plains School Division

No buses

Schools closed: Brookdale Elementary School, J M Young School and all colony schools.

Evergreen School Division

All schools closed

Lord Selkirk School Division

All schools are closed

Pine Creek School Division

All schools are closed

River East-Transcona School Division

No buses running in East St Paul

Rolling River School Division

All schools are closed

Sargeant Tommy Prince School

Closed

Seven Oaks School Division

No buses running outside city limits

Sun Rise School Divison

All schools are closed

City of Winnipeg School Divisions

All schools are open

All buses are running with the exception of buses that run outside the city limits in the Seven Oaks School Division & River East - Transcona School Division