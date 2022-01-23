Snow removal causing damage to some residential trees

Canadian Trucking Alliance condemns trucker protests

A federation representing truckers across Canada has denounced a series of planned protests against the federal government's cross-border travel vaccine mandate, arguing such demonstrations aren't a safe or effective way of resisting the policy.

