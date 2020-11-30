WINNIPEG -- Motorists in Winnipeg will have to look carefully at where they are parking starting Tuesday.

Winnipeg’s annual snow route parking ban starts on Tuesday, December 1, and will be in effect between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. until March 1, 2021.

Vehicles parked on designed snow routes can be ticketed $100 ($75 if paid early) and towed, according to the city.

People can check to see when their street will be plowed by looking for snow route signs and using either the city’s interactive snow route map or the free Know Your Zone mobile phone app.

Residents can also contact the city’s 311 line for more information.

The interactive snow route map, which the city launched last year, provides updates on current and upcoming parking bans and also maps out snow-clearing progress on major routes and residential streets, sidewalks, and pathways.

Snow routes are prioritized for clearing, in part to make sure emergency vehicles can travel efficiently and safely around Winnipeg, the city said.