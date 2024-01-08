Snow route parking ban set to take effect next week in Winnipeg

The city's annual winter route parking ban is set to come into effect next week.

The City of Winnipeg said with more snow expected, the ban will be put in place starting at 2 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2024.

The ban will be in place for all designated streets – where there is a 'winter route' or 'snow route' sign - from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

"Remember that the ban is not weather-event dependent. You cannot park on designated routes during designated hours every day starting January 16," the city said in a media release. "This includes times it is not snow and even if a street looks to have been recently cleared."

If vehicles are parked in a designated area during the specific time slot, the city said people could be given a $100 ticket and the vehicle may be towed.

"We will keep the ban on until weather conditions no longer require it. We expect this to be in spring 2024 and will provide a notification once we have lifted it."

To learn where the parking ban applies, people can check the Know Your Zone app, use the online tool, or call 311.