WINNIPEG -- Festival du Voyageur is just around the corner, and with that, some snow sculptures are popping up around Winnipeg.

The newest one underway is near the legislature, it currently is a giant block of snow but it will eventually become a bouquet of crocuses, which are the provincial flower of Manitoba, and on top of those will be the number 150, representing Manitoba 150.

David MacNair is part of the group creating the pieces of art and has been doing this throughout Winnipeg for over 30-years.

He said growing up here you have to enjoy the winter and for him, this is a fun activity.

"It's a lot of fun, the good thing with snow is one – you get to work with huge blocks over the course of a few days, let's say, and if it really doesn't turn out to your liking, it's going to melt, so you don't have to worry about it too much," said MacNair with a bit of a chuckle.

MacNair added the group can spend 40 to 60 hours on a normal-sized project and then for bigger sculptures, like the one they designed at the entrance of Voyageur Park, it can take 260 hours.

He said over the course of his snow sculpting career he has done roughly 100 projects, including several already this year.

If people go along Provencher Boulevard they will see some snow bison that the group carved up earlier this year.