WINNIPEG -- After days of wondering what would happen weather-wise, Winnipeggers woke up Thursday morning to snow, rain, and slushy streets.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has placed Winnipeg under a winter storm watch. Much of southern Manitoba is either under a winter storm watch or warning. Some areas could see up to 15 cm of snowfall by the end of the day.

The weather agency said an approaching Colorado low will continue to bring a mix of wet snow or rain to the south Thursday. Temperatures will remain near the freezing mark, which should limit the snow accumulation Thursday and Friday. However, Environment Canada said if the temperature falls below freezing, some areas could be in for heavy snowfall accumulation.

The city said on Wednesday crews are ready to deal with the potential snowfall. They are monitoring road conditions and have salting operations ready to go when needed.

Environment Canada said strong winds will continue into Friday, and the combination of wind and wet snow may pose a problem with tree branches or power lines.

Manitoba Hydro is reminding people across the provinces to report power outages. You can also see a list of current outages here.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility and slick streets. The province is reminding Manitobans to drive to the conditions as the storm system moves through. It said provincial crews are ready to respond as needed.