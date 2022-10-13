Snow squalls coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Snow squalls are expected to form on Thursday morning in the lee of Lake Winnipeg.
Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for some Manitoba communities, including Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids, Victoria Beach and Pine Falls. The cold air moving across the relatively warm lake waters is what’s causing the snow squalls to form.
In the warning, the weather agency said that residents should expect significantly reduced visibility, adding that there’s a possibility of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.
The weather conditions are expected to improve by Thursday evening.
Environment Canada noted that snow squalls cause the weather to vary considerably, as conditions can change from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres.
Manitobans in the area of the snow squall warning are urged to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Heavy and blowing snow can cause visibility to be suddenly reduced to near zero.
