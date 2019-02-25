Featured
Snow storm causes Manitoba school closures, bus cancellations
Due to extreme weather conditions, some school divisions across Manitoba are closed for Monday, Feb. 25.
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 6:18AM CST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 6:40AM CST
Prairie Rose School Division
All schools are closed. Staff are still required to report to work.
Turtle Mountain School Division
All schools are closed
Brandon School Division
Buses outside the city are canceled, but all city school buses are running, and all schools are open.