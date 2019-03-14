

CTV Winnipeg





Due to extreme weather conditions, a number of school divisions in southern Manitoba are closed for Thursday, March 14.

Border Lands School Division:

All schools are closed and there is no bus service.

Hanover School Division:

All schools are closed to staff and students.

Red River Valley School Division:

All school are closed and staff are asked to work from home.

Sagkeeng First Nation School Division:

All schools are closed.

Seine River School Division:

All schools are closed.

Sunrise School Division:

All schools are closed.

Highway Closures:

- Eastbound lanes on Highway 1 from Highway 207 (Deacon's Corner) to Highway 12 are closed.