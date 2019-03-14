Featured
Snow storm causes school, highway closures
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 5:46AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 14, 2019 6:55AM CST
Due to extreme weather conditions, a number of school divisions in southern Manitoba are closed for Thursday, March 14.
Border Lands School Division:
All schools are closed and there is no bus service.
Hanover School Division:
All schools are closed to staff and students.
Red River Valley School Division:
All school are closed and staff are asked to work from home.
Sagkeeng First Nation School Division:
All schools are closed.
Seine River School Division:
All schools are closed.
Sunrise School Division:
All schools are closed.
Highway Closures:
- Eastbound lanes on Highway 1 from Highway 207 (Deacon's Corner) to Highway 12 are closed.