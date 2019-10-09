People living in southern Manitoba should swap their rain boots for winter boots.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall warning in two regions near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border. Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, and Winnipegosis, along with Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park are in for at least a few centimetres of snow Wednesday.

However, Environment Canada said heavy snowfall is expected over Riding Mountain, with a possibility of up to 15 cm. It said travel outside the region may be affected due to poor visibility and near-freezing conditions.

Meanwhile, a special weather statement remains in effect through all of southern and much of central Manitoba.

The weather agency said a cold front pushing in from Saskatchewan will bring cold temperatures with rain or snow Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall from the southwest corner of the province into the Red River Valley and northwestward toward Berens River is expected into Thursday. About five cm of snowfall is likely by Thursday night.

“Currently, it appears regions in the Red River Valley and eastward will see a transition from rain to snow Thursday. However, exact position and timing of the transition is still uncertain, so the precipitation amounts and type in the forecast may change as the system develops,” the special statement reads.

Snow and strong winds are expected to last through the Thanksgiving weekend.